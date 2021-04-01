Overview of Dr. Paul Ferucci, MD

Dr. Paul Ferucci, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Ferucci works at Alaska Urology in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.