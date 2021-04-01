Dr. Paul Ferucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ferucci, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Ferucci, MD
Dr. Paul Ferucci, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Ferucci works at
Dr. Ferucci's Office Locations
-
1
Alaska Urology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 250, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 519-4705
-
2
Anchorage3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5107MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferucci?
He’s patient, understanding, creative, brilliant in helping our son through a myriad of different problems since he became severely disabled with brain injury 18 years ago.
About Dr. Paul Ferucci, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
- 1578594750
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferucci works at
Dr. Ferucci has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferucci speaks Chinese, Korean and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.