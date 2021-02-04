Dr. Figlia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Figlia, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Figlia, MD
Dr. Paul Figlia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ.
Dr. Figlia's Office Locations
1
Paul M. Figlia MD PC1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 307, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 324-5333
- 2 98 James St Ste 207, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 632-8877
3
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 324-5333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 324-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Figlia?
I am so blessed that this was the man who came to the ER the day my son injured his face. From ER to the final follow up, Dr. Figlia has performed excellent work. Completely professional and at the same time down to earth and personable. An artist, knowledgeable physician, and awesome person. Many thanks to you!
About Dr. Paul Figlia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1902948045
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figlia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Figlia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figlia.
