Overview of Dr. Paul Finley, MD

Dr. Paul Finley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Finley works at Hillsboro Eye Clinic in Hillsboro, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.