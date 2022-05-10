Overview of Dr. Paul Foley III, MD

Dr. Paul Foley III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Doylestown Hospital and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Foley III works at Bux Mont Oncology Hematology in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Newtown, PA, Pennington, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Aortic Dissection and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.