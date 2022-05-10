Dr. Paul Foley III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Foley III, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Foley III, MD
Dr. Paul Foley III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Doylestown Hospital and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Foley III's Office Locations
Bux Mont Oncology Hematology599 W State St Ste 302, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-6982
- 2 2189 2nd Street Pike Ste 200, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 230-6982
Michael Kalina, DO, FACOS2 Capital Way Ste 356, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 537-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Doylestown Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foley is amazing. After being misdiagnosed for the last year and a half, it took one visit to Dr. Foley to provide the correct diagnosis and to quickly perform surgery which finally put an end to my misery. Dr. Foley and his staff were professional, kind and most accommodating. Because of his excellence my life has 1000% better.
About Dr. Paul Foley III, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1326191768
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Foley III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley III has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Aortic Dissection and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.