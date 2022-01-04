Overview

Dr. Paul Ford Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Ford Jr works at Kathryn L Ford Family Pract, Dover, DE in Dover, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.