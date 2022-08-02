Overview of Dr. Paul Fortes, MD

Dr. Paul Fortes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Fortes works at The Aesthetic Center For Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.