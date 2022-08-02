See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Paul Fortes, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (23)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Fortes, MD

Dr. Paul Fortes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Fortes works at The Aesthetic Center For Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fortes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Center For Plstc Sgry
    12727 Kimberley Ln Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    4400 Post Oak Pkwy Ste 300, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fortes?

    Aug 02, 2022
    Tummy tuck with lipo and breast reduction was perfect. bedside manner is on point and he is very caring, listens and takes his time with you. I would recommend him to anyone!
    Rachel Musil — Aug 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Fortes, MD
    About Dr. Paul Fortes, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447325956
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Med Center Northwesten University
    • Baylor Med Center
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Baylor University
    • Rice U
