Dr. Paul Fortes, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Fortes, MD
Dr. Paul Fortes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Fortes' Office Locations
Aesthetic Center For Plstc Sgry12727 Kimberley Ln Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 799-9999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
4400 Post Oak Pkwy Ste 300, Houston, TX 77027
Directions
(713) 799-9999
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fortes?
Tummy tuck with lipo and breast reduction was perfect. bedside manner is on point and he is very caring, listens and takes his time with you. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Paul Fortes, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447325956
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Northwesten University
- Baylor Med Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University
- Rice U
