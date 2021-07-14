See All Otolaryngologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Paul Foster, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (45)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Foster, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Foster works at SOUTH FLORIDA ENT ASSOCIATES PA in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Animal Allergies and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Ent Associates PA
    4302 Alton Rd Ste 115, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-6200
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Aventura Office
    2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 248, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 531-7637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Animal Allergies
Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
Animal Allergies
Deviated Septum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup
Animal Allergies
Deviated Septum
Acute Laryngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasopharyngitis
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Common Cold
Dysphagia
Laryngitis
Nosebleed
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Itchy Skin
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Otitis Media
Patch Testing
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergies
Allergy Drops
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Angioedema
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Benign Positional Vertigo
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Burning Mouth Syndrome
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Pharyngitis
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dermatitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Facial Fracture
Food Allergy
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukoplakia
Loss of Taste
Meniere's Disease
Mouth Lesions
Nasal Obstruction
Neck Mass
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Diseases
Sjögren's Syndrome
Surgical Procedures
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Disorders
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jul 14, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Foster and his team was exceptional from start to finish. The surgery he performed changed my life for the better. Highly recommend him, extremely patient, knowledgeable and patient.
    Martin — Jul 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Foster, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730189366
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesleyan Univeristy
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Animal Allergies and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

