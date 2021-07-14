Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Foster, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
South Florida Ent Associates PA4302 Alton Rd Ste 115, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 595-6200
Mount Sinai Aventura Office2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 248, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 531-7637
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Foster and his team was exceptional from start to finish. The surgery he performed changed my life for the better. Highly recommend him, extremely patient, knowledgeable and patient.
About Dr. Paul Foster, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida
- Wesleyan Univeristy
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
