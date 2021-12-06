Dr. Paul Fragner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fragner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fragner, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Fragner, MD
Dr. Paul Fragner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Fragner works at
Dr. Fragner's Office Locations
-
1
White Plains Hospital Physician Associates - James R McWilliam, MD222 Westchester Ave Ste 101, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 946-1010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Integrative Medical Wellness PC99 Business Park Dr, Armonk, NY 10504 Directions (914) 946-1010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Hudson Health Plan
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fragner?
Dr. Fragner is the best orthopedic surgeon, in 2016 I had arthritis on my right thumb, injections worked for a little while but we both decided surgery was a good option. I recovered fantastically! September 2021 had same surgery on my left hand and I’m recovering very well. I want to mention the excellent care Dr. Fragner and his Staff provided me with, before, during and after surgery. He explained what I was to expect, excellent communication skills and down to Earth man. I recommend Dr. Fragner to every person I see with splint on their hands because of hand pain. Dr. Fragner is the best hand surgeon!
About Dr. Paul Fragner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992711667
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Med Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery Fellow In Hand and Microcascular Surgery
- Downstate Med University
- Upstate Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fragner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fragner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fragner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fragner works at
Dr. Fragner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fragner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Fragner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fragner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fragner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fragner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.