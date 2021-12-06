Overview of Dr. Paul Fragner, MD

Dr. Paul Fragner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Fragner works at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates - James R McWilliam, MD in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Armonk, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.