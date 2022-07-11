Overview of Dr. Paul Francis, MD

Dr. Paul Francis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Francis works at Paul M. Francis MD PC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.