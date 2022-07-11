Dr. Paul Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Francis, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Francis, MD
Dr. Paul Francis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Francis works at
Dr. Francis' Office Locations
-
1
Paul M. Francis MD PC8412 E Shea Blvd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 368-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?
Compassionate and Thoughtful. Thank You For Caring For Me.
About Dr. Paul Francis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1467484881
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis works at
Dr. Francis has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.