Dr. Paul Freeman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paul Freeman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of TN.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
1
Atlanta Dentistry By Design1938 Peachtree Rd NW Ste 308, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-2001
2
Atlanta Dentistry By Design1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-2001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience and customer service.
About Dr. Paul Freeman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1275692592
Education & Certifications
- University of TN
