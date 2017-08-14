Dr. Paul Freier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Freier, MD
Dr. Paul Freier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago
Dr. Freier works at
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 404, Hinsdale, IL 60521 (630) 789-3422
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Bolingbrook396 Remington Blvd Ste 300, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 (630) 789-3422
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Romeoville500 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446 (630) 789-3422Wednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
AdventHealth La Grange
Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Freier by my GP. He sat in front of me and in a kind and assuring voice, asked me how I was doing, what I was feeling, and what I thought brought me to him. He ordered some tests and quickly assured me that we were going to get to the bottom of my issues. He saved my life.
Cardiology
English
1033156781
University of Chicago
Emory University Hospital
Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
