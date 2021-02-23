Overview of Dr. Paul Freudigman Jr, MD

Dr. Paul Freudigman Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Ennis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Freudigman Jr works at Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons PC in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.