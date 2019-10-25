Dr. Paul Frewin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frewin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Frewin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ozark, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
CoxHealth Sun River Orthopaedics5100 N Towne Centre Dr, Ozark, MO 65721 Directions (417) 269-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Paul Frewin is a great orthopedic surgeon. He performed a total knee replacement on me and I could not be happier with his work. He has a great bedside manner, is a very knowledgeable and skilled physician and surgeon. I highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frewin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frewin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frewin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frewin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frewin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Frewin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frewin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frewin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frewin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.