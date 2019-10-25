Overview of Dr. Paul Frewin, MD

Dr. Paul Frewin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ozark, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Frewin works at CoxHealth Sun River Orthopaedics in Ozark, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.