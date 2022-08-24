See All General Surgeons in Livonia, MI
Dr. Paul Friedman, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (12)
Livonia, MI
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Friedman, MD

Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Friedman works at Friedman Surgical Group PC in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

    Friedman Surgical Group P C.
    14555 Levan Rd Ste 307, Livonia, MI 48154 (734) 462-1525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    Aug 24, 2022
    I needed a repair of a hernia repair by another doctor that had not gone well. Dr. Friedman listened to my concerns, and answered all of my questions. Made clear that he considered my problem to be very fixable. He is quick but thorough. Not given to wasting time. I had no issue with the time he took to explain my problem, and his proposed solution, to his two young interns. Did an excellent job that I am very satisfied with. I found his office staff to be friendly, helpful, and professional. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Brian Cooper — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Friedman, MD

    General Surgery
    38 years of experience
    English, Polish
    1366416430
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Friedman Surgical Group PC in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

