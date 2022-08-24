Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Friedman, MD
Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Friedman Surgical Group P C.14555 Levan Rd Ste 307, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 462-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I needed a repair of a hernia repair by another doctor that had not gone well. Dr. Friedman listened to my concerns, and answered all of my questions. Made clear that he considered my problem to be very fixable. He is quick but thorough. Not given to wasting time. I had no issue with the time he took to explain my problem, and his proposed solution, to his two young interns. Did an excellent job that I am very satisfied with. I found his office staff to be friendly, helpful, and professional. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Paul Friedman, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Polish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.