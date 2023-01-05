Overview of Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO

Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fuchs works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.