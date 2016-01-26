Dr. Paul Gallardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gallardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Gallardo, MD
Dr. Paul Gallardo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Gallardo's Office Locations
Downey Office8311 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 923-4911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gallardo is an amazing doctor. He takes,the time to examine you and get to the root of what's going on. He's very friendly and gives you the ease and trust that a doctor should give.
About Dr. Paul Gallardo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallardo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallardo speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallardo.
