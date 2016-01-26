Overview of Dr. Paul Gallardo, MD

Dr. Paul Gallardo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.



Dr. Gallardo works at Optum Primary Care in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.