Dr. Paul Gardner, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Gardner, MD

Dr. Paul Gardner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Gardner works at UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Craniopharyngioma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy
    200 Lothrop St Ste B400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-3685

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Upmc Altoona
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Craniopharyngioma
Treatment frequency



Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 17, 2020
    Professional Honest Listen to patient and family
    Netta — Mar 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Gardner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407936271
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UPMC-Presbyterian
    Residency
    Internship
    • UPMC Presby U Pittsburgh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Craniopharyngioma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.