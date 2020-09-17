See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Paul Gehring, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (82)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Gehring, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Womans Hospital Of Tex

Dr. Gehring works at OB/GYN Specialists of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ob. Gyn. Specialists of Tulsa Pllc
    1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 700, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 477-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Ovarian Cysts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 17, 2020
    I came to know Dr. G due to over 12 visits to other physicians, non of which knew what was wrong with me. Dr. G, first visit immediately diagnosed me and literally saved my life. He is absolutely the best OB in the state. My daughter is 33 yrs old with high risk pregnancy. Yesterday he saved her life (Literally) He made decisions on the spot, that were so accurate she went from “on the verge of death, to saving her life” His expertise was right on. He delivered my daughters baby 2 months early to save her life. She has asthma along with other secondary complications. His entire team jumped into action, organized, experienced and willing to go the distance. If you need an OBGYN .... you’d be making a mistake to see any other OB specialist. My husband and I will never be able to express our gratitude.
    Amy E. — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Gehring, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013007525
    Education & Certifications

    • Womans Hospital Of Tex
    • Baylor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Gehring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gehring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gehring has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gehring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gehring works at OB/GYN Specialists of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Gehring’s profile.

    Dr. Gehring has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gehring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Gehring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gehring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gehring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gehring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

