Dr. Paul Ghaemmaghami, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Ghaemmaghami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Paul A Ghaemmaghami MD PC5855 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 673-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I only checked five stars because I couldn't give ten. This doctor is a true professional who I highly recommend. Scheduling and courtesy of his staff was top notch. While sitting in the waiting room Dr. G personally came out and escorted me to his office for the consult. How rare is that? He spent almost 90 minutes with me going from A to Z, reviewed my MRI results and performed a physical exam. Immediately put together a plan of action that included blood work and a colonoscopy that he scheduled and personally performed eight days later. DRE, blood work and colonoscopy samples all indicated negative for malignancy. Doctor G instincts told him there was more to the rectal mass and he ordered core sample biopsies. Two weeks later we had that procedure and found a tumor that was moderately differentiated. Fortunately for me it was removed because of limited invasion. The man saved my life. I owe him a debt of gratitude and he has renewed my confidence in the system.
About Dr. Paul Ghaemmaghami, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1033188354
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaemmaghami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaemmaghami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaemmaghami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaemmaghami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaemmaghami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaemmaghami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.