Dr. Paul Gigante, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (79)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Gigante, MD

Dr. Paul Gigante, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus

Dr. Gigante works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gigante's Office Locations

    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Livingston)
    200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 577-2888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 01, 2022
    Dr. Paul Gigante is a genius, a very professional doctor. He knows what he does, never offers his patients a procedure that is not required and always looking for innovative ways in surgery. His team of the best possible assistants helps him from during out-patient visits to most difficult surgeries. They are very attentive to their patients, answer all questions and always keep in touch in preparation to the procedure and as long as required after it too. I would highly recommend Dr. Gigante if you need a neurosurgeon
    T. I. — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Gigante, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609026145
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Gigante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gigante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gigante has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gigante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gigante works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gigante’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Gigante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gigante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gigante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gigante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

