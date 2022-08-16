See All Plastic Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Paul Gill, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (45)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Gill, MD

Dr. Paul Gill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Gill works at Gill Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gill Plastic Surgery
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 460, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Aug 16, 2022
After considering a tummy tuck for many years, I made the decision to move forward in January 2022. The procedure was scheduled to correct two c-section scars, a hysterectomy scar and to reshape my midsection. Dr. Paul Gill suggested an expanded tummy tuck with liposuction. Dr Gill and his associates (Lindsey and Jennifer) were professional, compassionate (the first week post-surgical recovery was a little tough) and very detailed with their instructions in leading me through the process and setting recovery milestone expectations. The only word to explain my results is AMAZING! I am beyond ecstatic. Dr. Gill's amazing surgical skills resulted in one thin, very low surgical scar. The overall appearance of my midsection is better than I could have possibly imagined. I am 7 months out from surgery and simply put, I'm thrilled. Regrets? Yes. Why did I wait so long to see Dr. Gill? I would not hesitate to use him for any future surgeries.
— Aug 16, 2022
About Dr. Paul Gill, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1730356940
Education & Certifications

  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gill works at Gill Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gill’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

