Dr. Paul Gill, MD
Dr. Paul Gill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
Gill Plastic Surgery9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 460, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3472
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After considering a tummy tuck for many years, I made the decision to move forward in January 2022. The procedure was scheduled to correct two c-section scars, a hysterectomy scar and to reshape my midsection. Dr. Paul Gill suggested an expanded tummy tuck with liposuction. Dr Gill and his associates (Lindsey and Jennifer) were professional, compassionate (the first week post-surgical recovery was a little tough) and very detailed with their instructions in leading me through the process and setting recovery milestone expectations. The only word to explain my results is AMAZING! I am beyond ecstatic. Dr. Gill's amazing surgical skills resulted in one thin, very low surgical scar. The overall appearance of my midsection is better than I could have possibly imagined. I am 7 months out from surgery and simply put, I'm thrilled. Regrets? Yes. Why did I wait so long to see Dr. Gill? I would not hesitate to use him for any future surgeries.
About Dr. Paul Gill, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730356940
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
