Overview of Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD

Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ginsberg works at Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.