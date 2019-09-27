See All Neurologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD

Neurology
3.9 (35)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD

Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ginsberg works at Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ginsberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 981-3850
  2. 2
    Sunrise Medical Group
    12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 27, 2019
    It is always difficult starting anything new,including seeing a new Doctor. Having said that, Dr Ginsberg was great! He is very Professional and the way all doctors should be. He listened to what I had to say and didn't try and tell me what MY body needs. I appreciated that a great deal. Highly recommended.
    Jen F — Sep 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD
    About Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043261068
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ginsberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ginsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

