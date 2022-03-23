Overview of Dr. Paul Gipps, MD

Dr. Paul Gipps, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine, Bayamón, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Gipps works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Cutler Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.