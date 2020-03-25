Overview of Dr. Paul Gisi, MD

Dr. Paul Gisi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.



Dr. Gisi works at Methodist Plaza Ob/Gyn in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.