Dr. Paul Glass, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Glass, MD
Dr. Paul Glass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Glass' Office Locations
-
1
Paul J. Glass, M.D.2256 Northlake Pkwy Ste 205, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 491-0105
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glass performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. Through out both surgeries he was very kind and compassionate. He was very thorough explaining the details of the entire process. I was very nervous but he managed to keep me calm.
About Dr. Paul Glass, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811952823
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Northwestern U Hosps
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Harvard University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Glass works at
