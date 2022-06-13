Overview of Dr. Paul Glazer, MD

Dr. Paul Glazer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Glazer works at Paul Glazer M.d. PC in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.