Dr. Paul Glowienka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glowienka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Glowienka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Glowienka, MD
Dr. Paul Glowienka, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Glowienka works at
Dr. Glowienka's Office Locations
-
1
Specialty Medicine Care LLC2510 Commons Blvd Ste 210, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 429-0607
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glowienka?
CHERYL, i HAVE NOT HAD THE BONE SCAN THE GOOD DOCTOR ORDERED ON MY LAST VISIT. PLEASE LOOK INTO THIS FOR ME AND HAVE THEM CALL ME FOR AN APPOINTMENT. Thank you. Frank Case
About Dr. Paul Glowienka, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497753925
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glowienka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glowienka accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glowienka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glowienka works at
Dr. Glowienka has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glowienka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Glowienka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glowienka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glowienka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glowienka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.