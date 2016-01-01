Overview of Dr. Paul Godin, MD

Dr. Paul Godin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Godin works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.