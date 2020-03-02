Dr. Paul Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Goldberg, MD
Dr. Paul Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Rakesh Rohatgi MD PA822 Perkins St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-0706
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Goldberg was called in to perform an ERCP procedure to remove stones from my common bile duct. This was on an emergency basis since the duct was completely blocked and I was very jaundiced. My gallbladder was removed the day before. He explained the risk of the procedure and went on to do an excellent Job removing two stones from my common bile duct without complications. He perform this procedure on Monday, February 17, 2020. I cannot thank him enough for his expertise in a very serious procedure.My recuperation has been uncomplicated and hope to be at 100% before long. Thank you Dr. Goldberg.
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1225087240
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Goldberg accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
