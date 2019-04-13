Overview of Dr. Paul Gorman, MD

Dr. Paul Gorman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Gorman works at Trinity Hand Specialists in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.