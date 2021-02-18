Dr. Gott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Gott, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Gott, MD
Dr. Paul Gott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Gott works at
Dr. Gott's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Campus201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 322-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Dr Gott took a lot of time to explain clearly what he proposed and why. Very caring and thoughtful doctor. Grateful to have had him to perform three cancer-related surgeries on me. Personable and friendly.
About Dr. Paul Gott, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1801865571
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gott.
