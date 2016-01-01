Overview

Dr. Paul Gradolph, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Gradolph works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.