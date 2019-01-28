Dr. Paul Graf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Graf, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Graf, MD
Dr. Paul Graf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Graf's Office Locations
- 1 1065 Lunahooia Pl, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 262-3786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Graf for over 20 years, He has helped me deal with so much in my life, I don't know what I would have done without him. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Graf, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811029267
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Graf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graf.
