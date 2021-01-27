See All Dermatologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Paul Graham, DO

Dermatology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Graham, DO is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Graham works at Paul M. Graham, DO FAAD in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul M. Graham, DO FAAD
    870 111th Ave N Ste 4, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 649-3090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2021
    I've been under dermatology care for almost 70 years. Dr. Graham is the best I've seen. Exceptional doctor.
    — Jan 27, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Graham, DO

    Dermatology
    10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    1720406580
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. David H. McDaniel Laser Skin and Vein Center
    St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Largo Medical Center
    Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Old Dominion University
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Graham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham works at Paul M. Graham, DO FAAD in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Graham’s profile.

    Dr. Graham has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

