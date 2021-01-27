Dr. Paul Graham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Graham, DO
Dr. Paul Graham, DO is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Paul M. Graham, DO FAAD870 111th Ave N Ste 4, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 649-3090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been under dermatology care for almost 70 years. Dr. Graham is the best I've seen. Exceptional doctor.
About Dr. Paul Graham, DO
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dr. David H. McDaniel Laser Skin and Vein Center
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Largo Medical Center
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Old Dominion University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.