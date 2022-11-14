See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Paul Graham, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Graham, MD

Dr. Paul Graham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graham's Office Locations

    1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 1484, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 563-7600
    Surgical Oncology
    1400 Pressler St # F, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6940
    University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer C
    17450 St Lukes Way Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 563-0050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism

Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    James D Flynn — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Graham, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811190903
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.