Dr. Paul Greene, MD
Dr. Paul Greene, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Yale Medicine800 Howard Ave Lowr Level, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4085
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been treated by Dr. Greene for four years now and have nothing but respect for him. He talks to me each time I come in (for Parkinson’s) and treats me with respect. I believe he knows what he’s talking about. Seems to keep up to date on aspects of the syndrome and really seems to care.
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Neurology
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.