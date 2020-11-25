Overview

Dr. Paul Grena, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Grena works at Cardiology Consultants PA in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.