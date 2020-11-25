Dr. Paul Grena, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Grena, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Yardley Office301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 901, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
November 24, 2020 This is a wonderful doctor. He listened to what I had to say and also takes the time to go over all the details of my issues one by one. He has requested the tests that he felt was needed for my condition and I never feel that he is rushing me at all. This type of doctor is so hard to find.
- Hosp of Med Coll Penn
- Hosp of Med Coll Penn
- Kennedy Meml Hosps-UMDNJ
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Dr. Grena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grena has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.