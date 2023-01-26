Overview of Dr. Paul Griffey, MD

Dr. Paul Griffey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Griffey works at GRIFFEY EYECARE & LASER CENTER in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.