Dr. Paul Griffey, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (1198)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Griffey, MD

Dr. Paul Griffey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Griffey works at GRIFFEY EYECARE & LASER CENTER in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Griffey Eyecare & Laser Center
    204 Carmichael Way, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 410-9500
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Griffey Eyecare & Laser Center
    560 Kempsville Rd Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 410-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Neovascularization
Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Ulcer
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Lazy Eye
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Black Eye
Chalazion
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Alternating Hyperphoria
Anisocoria
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esophoria
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Inflammation
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Graves' Disease
Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
LASIK
Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Marfan Syndrome
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye)
Optic Neuritis
Optic Neuropathy
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Strabismus-Like Double Vision
Sympathetic Uveitis
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Vertical Heterophoria
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Visual Field Loss
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1198 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1198)
    5 Star
    (1096)
    4 Star
    (69)
    3 Star
    (19)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I had to have cattrac surgery on both eyes dr griffey went through all my options and help me to make a good decision on what was best for me. The procedure was very quick and painless to my surprise. the procedures were spaced out too weeks apart and after each one he called me at home too see how i was doing. you wont go wrong with dr griffey.
    Arthur l Boone — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Paul Griffey, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1528027976
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Va Med School
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Griffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffey works at GRIFFEY EYECARE & LASER CENTER in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Griffey’s profile.

    Dr. Griffey has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1198 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

