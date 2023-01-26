Dr. Paul Griffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Griffey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Griffey Eyecare & Laser Center204 Carmichael Way, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Directions (757) 410-9500Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Griffey Eyecare & Laser Center560 Kempsville Rd Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 410-9500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I had to have cattrac surgery on both eyes dr griffey went through all my options and help me to make a good decision on what was best for me. The procedure was very quick and painless to my surprise. the procedures were spaced out too weeks apart and after each one he called me at home too see how i was doing. you wont go wrong with dr griffey.
About Dr. Paul Griffey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1528027976
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- University of Virginia
Dr. Griffey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffey has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Griffey speaks Tagalog.
1198 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.