Overview of Dr. Paul Grindstaff, MD

Dr. Paul Grindstaff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Grindstaff works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.