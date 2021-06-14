Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gross, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Philadelphia Dermatology Associates PC220 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-3576
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient off and on since I was 13. I'm now 67 and wouldn't see any other Doctor but him. He is the Best!
About Dr. Paul Gross, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 61 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
