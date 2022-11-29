Overview of Dr. Paul Gross, MD

Dr. Paul Gross, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Gross works at Allentown Associates LLC in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.