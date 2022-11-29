Dr. Paul Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Gross, MD
Dr. Paul Gross, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Gross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
-
1
Allentown Associates Psychiatry401 N 17th St Ste 304, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 820-3900
-
2
Lvpg-mental Health Clinic 17th Street1627 Chew St Fl 3, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 776-4500
-
3
St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 776-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Inpatient, I've had sessions w/Dr. Gross, where I felt naturally great about myself & who I am, just because of session w/ him.
About Dr. Paul Gross, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1598871097
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.