Overview of Dr. Paul Grossmann, MD

Dr. Paul Grossmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Perry, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Madison County Memorial Hospital and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Grossmann works at Mercy Surgical Affiliates in Perry, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA and Winterset, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.