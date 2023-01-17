See All Dermatologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Paul Gruber, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Paul Gruber, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. 

Dr. Gruber works at Dayton Skin The Comprehensive Skin Care and Cancer Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Farmington, MO, Saint Peters, MO and Webster Groves, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Skin Surgery Center
    3025 GOVERNORS PLACE BLVD, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-5567
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Farmington
    1223 Maple St, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 760-8811
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Dr. Kyle Eash, MD
    5700 Mexico Rd Ste 14, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 203-7061
  4. 4
    Forefront Dermatology - Webster Groves
    8567 Watson Rd Ste A, Webster Groves, MO 63119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 528-9040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Timely care, caring staff. Dr. Gruber provided great care.
    KenPotzman — Jan 17, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Paul Gruber, MD
    About Dr. Paul Gruber, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134547656
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gruber has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

