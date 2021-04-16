Overview of Dr. Paul Guidera, MD

Dr. Paul Guidera, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Guidera works at ADVANCED HAND & WRIST SPECIALISTS in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.