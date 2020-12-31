See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Paul Gulbas, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Gulbas, MD

Dr. Paul Gulbas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Gulbas works at El Paso Eye Surgeons in El Paso, TX with other offices in Ruidoso, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gulbas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Eye Surgeons
    1200 Golden Key Cir Ste 163, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 593-1226
  2. 2
    El Paso Eye Surgeons
    1201 N Mesa St Ste G, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 542-0279
  3. 3
    Lincoln County Medical Center
    211 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 257-7381

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 31, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Gulbas has always been excellent. Had both cataracts done by Dr. Gulbas and had 0 problems. Highly recomended ...
    joe olivas — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Gulbas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376552810
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Gulbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gulbas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulbas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulbas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

