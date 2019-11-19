Overview of Dr. Paul Gulley, MD

Dr. Paul Gulley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elkin, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Gulley works at Yadkin Valley Adult Medicine in Elkin, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.