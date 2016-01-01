Dr. Gulotta Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Gulotta Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Gulotta Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital and Iberia Medical Center.
Main Office2313 E Main St Ste C, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 364-1734
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467421529
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gulotta Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Gulotta Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulotta Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulotta Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulotta Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulotta Jr, there are benefits to both methods.