Dr. Paul Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Haas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Haas works at
Cardiac Solutions5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Haas for over two years now after suffering a short bout with A-Fib. His entire staff have been very supportive and good to work with. An additional shout out to Brenda on their staff who I just saw this morning. Really wish that every doctors office was this great to work with!!
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1124249560
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
