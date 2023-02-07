Dr. Paul Haffey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Haffey, DO
Overview of Dr. Paul Haffey, DO
Dr. Paul Haffey, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Haffey works at
Dr. Haffey's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street Floor 3rd Floor, Suite 390, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haffey?
Dr. Haffey is very compassionate and effective. He has a great personality and willing to answer any questions you might have. Him and his team work to make you very comfortable especially that I was nervous. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Haffey, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1306209481
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haffey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haffey works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Haffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.