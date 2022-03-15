See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Novi, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Hakim, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Hakim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Hakim works at Metro Partners In Womens Health in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Partners In Womens Health
    4400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 205, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 662-4388
  2. 2
    Metro Partners In Womens Health
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 500, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 662-4388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 15, 2022
    Dr. Hakim is a fantastic doctor! He has been my doctor for 6.5 years now and had delivered my second child. It was a complicated pregnancy and delivery and he was awesome. He really listened to me and trusted me when I told him something was off. I had the worst experience with a different OBGYN at a different practice with my first born so I went on the hunt for a different practice/doctor for my second. This man gave me hope and listened to my concerns, answered all my questions, and was transparent. I still drive an hour to see him as my regular gyno and its so worth it. The support staff at the front desk are not the friendliest. However, Dr. Hakim, the nurses, and the ultrasound tech all make up for it.
    — Mar 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Hakim, MD
    About Dr. Paul Hakim, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851399919
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

